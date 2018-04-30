OneView digital transformation fulfills Molton Brown's high-end brand promise by re-imagining the customer experience and improving store operations

OneView Commerce (AIM: ONEV), the retail industry's leading provider of digital point of sale (POS), enterprise promotions, and inventory management, announced today that Molton Brown Limited has gone live with the digital POS framework at the retailer's first two London High Street stores, with two stores in Ireland following immediately thereafter. The first launch took place at the London Broad Street store on April 9, replacing a traditional POS with a cloud-based POS with omnichannel capabilities. Last week the company went live at a second London store, in Covent Garden, and at two of its Ireland locations. Molton Brown will now commence a fast-paced rollout of the OneView solution across its store estate in the UK and the US by the end of May 2018.

According to Tanay Taank, senior director of digital marketing, omni-commerce and sales applications at Molton Brown, "The go live of the OneView Digital Store is a significant milestone in our transformation journey. The positive initial results align with our expectations that the solution will deliver significant improvements for our retail stores that will directly translate into improved customer engagement. OneView's digital point of sale, powerful promotions. and real-time enterprise view of inventory combined with the SaaS model aligns with our operational strategy for continuous improvement in customer experience, store operations and supply-chain effectiveness-all focused on the needs of our loyal customers and the upcoming digital savvy consumers."

Molton Brown's journey to digital transformation is driven by a commitment to improving the customer experience with the brand, and to deliver on its vision of the high-end store of the future. The OneView Digital Store Platform provides a strong foundation on which to build for future growth including plans to transform the company's omnichannel services to create a cohesive unified commerce experience for its customers.

OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza explained, "It has been a wonderful experience working with Molton Brown, a global retailer that is embracing the future of the digital landscape to position itself to be more aware of customer shopping behaviors and recognize that instant access to real-time customer and inventory information will better serve shoppers in every channel. We share a common vision of omnichannel retailing and look forward to our continued collaboration to deliver this vision."

Molton Brown selected OneView's SaaS-based Digital Store Platform that includes application management and support for both applications and infrastructure. Store associates reported that the OneView Digital Store Platform is intuitive and easy to use, allowing the store to focus on the customer versus time spent on legacy systems and processes. Additionally, the system provides strong benefits for operational support including agility in promotions and inventory management processes that allow Molton Brown to deliver the highly personalized customer experience that is core to its business strategy.

Expertly blended in London, Molton Brown's collection of signature fragrances, bath and shower gels, home and hand care luxuries have claimed iconic status with vibrant colours and bold scents. Carefully sourcing ingredients from around the world, each creation is intricately composed by some of the world's best perfumers for a truly indulgent, memorable experience.

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in-store. The company's cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital point of sale, real-time inventory management, and enterprise promotions to deliver a comprehensive store solution that drives increased footfalls, expands basket size and maximizes process optimization to improve margins. OneView enables the exchange of powerful store information across the enterprise to positively impact sales, business operations and customer experience. Australia Post, Molton Brown, and Carhartt are among the many global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

