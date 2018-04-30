Leading UC and virtual healthcare provider marks Qumu's first pan-EMEA Diamond Strategic Partner

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, announced a strategic partnership with Compodium, one of EMEA's leading UC and virtual healthcare providers. As Qumu's first Diamond Strategic Partner, Compodium will dramatically expand distribution for Qumu's enterprise video platform in EMEA-particularly in the Nordic, Benelux, DACH, UK, Middle East and African regions.

"This partnership is a great example of how Qumu's new channel growth strategy will expand our global footprint, and build our presence in key vertical markets like Healthcare," said Vern Hanzlik, Qumu President and CEO. "Given our mutual strength with the enterprise Compodium is a perfect fit for Qumu, and our open Qx platform will give Compodium's customers a single software solution to capture, deliver and manage video inside the firewall, in the cloud or both through a hybrid solution."

Known for its expertise in eHealth, secure video conferencing, and global broadcast events Compodium will leverage the Qumu platform to round out its offering by integrating it with leading technologies from Polycom, Cisco, Pexip and others. By teaming with Qumu, Compodium will now offer its customers an enterprise video delivery and management platform that dynamically supports unlimited video content sources, including unified communications video and video from popular conferencing systems.

In eHealth environments, Qumu's enterprise video platform will provide the dependability, security and quality healthcare providers need to share knowledge and consult with colleagues and patients-from any location and any device. Healthcare organizations will also have the ability to design and deploy software-only enterprise video solutions over existing network infrastructures. Compodium has already signed a contract for their first Qumu implementation, who is using the Qumu enterprise video solution to drive the success of internal training, employee engagement and external communications.

"This strategic partnership with Qumu is a powerful addition to the Compodium portfolio for our customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Amit Walia, EMEA APAC President, Compodium International. "Qumu perfectly complements our expertise in providing secure, encrypted, authenticated and reliable video services for our global enterprise customers as well as our healthcare customers."

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

About Compodium International AB

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Compodium is a full-service organization with 20 years of experience in delivering secure and reliable videoconferencing, digital meetings and connected events all over the world. Customers rely on Compodium's deep expertise in unified communication and industry-specific knowledge in key verticals such as healthcare.

