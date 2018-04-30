Internet of things-focussed company Telit Communications published its results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, reporting that revenues rose slightly to $374.5m from $370.3m. The AIM-traded firm said cloud and connectivity revenues were up 7% at $27.7m. Gross margin reduced to 35.1% from 40.3% and gross profit fell to $131.6m from $149.4m in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $18.1m - a significant reduction from the $53.3m seen a year earlier - which the board said reflected its lower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...