sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,811 Euro		+0,077
+4,44 %
WKN: A0D9SK ISIN: GB00B06GM726 Ticker-Symbol: TEF 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,805
1,85
19:28
1,812
1,839
19:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC1,811+4,44 %