After issuing several profit warnings in recent months, LED lighting products maker Luceco reported some benefits from its continued investment in higher margin sales opportunities across the UK, as full year revenues and profits rose by double digits. Group revenue increased 25.4% to £167.6m, pushing operating profits ahead 19.3% to £14.2m despite margins slipping from 30.3% to 28.9%. Cash flow from Luceco's operations soared from £2.6m to £17.2m and earnings per share lit up 34.8% to 6.2p ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...