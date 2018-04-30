AIM-listed agricultural supplies group Wynnstay has agreed with administrators to buy the business and assets of eight stores from Countrywide Farmers' network of outlets for an initial cash consideration of £0.8m. Five of the stores are located in Devon, strategically extending Wynnstay's geographic reach in the South West of England, particularly Cornwall, following an acquisition in the country last month. Meanwhile, the remainder will help to consolidate Wynnstay's existing presence in ...

