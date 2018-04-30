Marathon Petroleum will purchase rival Andeavor as part of a deal valued more than $23bn that would see the company jump right past Valero Energy to become the largest refiner in the US by capacity. The cash-and-stock deal has valued Andeavor shares at roughly $152 each, a premium of around 24% to its close price on Friday. The resulting business will be capable of processing approximately 3.1m barrels of oil per day across its large network of retail stations, oil, natural gas and refined ...

