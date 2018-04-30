

Octopus Titan VCT Plc (the 'Company' or 'Octopus Titan')



30 April 2018



Acquisition of stake in Tailsco Ltd/Tails.com ('Tails')



The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that terms have been agreed for the acquisition of its stake in Tailsco Ltd, the online pet nutrition service providing tailor-made food for dogs.



The Company was one of the first institutional investors in Tailsco Ltd in 2013, and participated in a subsequent funding round in 2015.



The acquisition of this stake in Tailsco Ltd demonstrates the important role that VCTs play in helping to build great businesses that leverage technology to make a difference to end consumers in the products and services they provide.



