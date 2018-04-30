

Octopus Apollo VCT Plc (the 'Company' or 'Octopus Apollo')



30 April 2018



Acquisition of Tailsco Ltd/Tails.com ('Tails')



The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc is pleased to announce that terms have been agreed for the acquisition of Tailsco Ltd, the online pet nutrition service providing tailor-made food for dogs.



The Company invested into Tailsco Ltd in 2015.



The acquisition of Tailsco Ltd demonstrates the important role that VCTs play in helping to build successful businesses that leverage technology to make a difference to end consumers in the products and services they provide.



