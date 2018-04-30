Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (Frankfurt: U06) ("UPCO") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Craig Phillips as Head of Commercial Operations. Mr. Phillips is a results-oriented business professional with proven abilities in strategic planning, managing projects, improving efficiency of operations, team building and developing/implementing outsource projects. He has held various senior management roles in a number of Telecom companies and has planned, directed and co-ordinated activities of multiple projects ranging in value from $US290K to $US2.6 mill in the Telecommunications field. He has been responsible for projects in Japan, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore and India.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, majoring in Economics and Finance from University of Western Sydney Australia.

Mr Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "We are very pleased to have Mr. Craig Phillips join our team as the Head of Commercial Operations. Mr. Phillips has a very successful background assisting and building companies on the international stage. He will bring tremendous value to our company through his vast network as we roll out our Blockchain E-wallet."

Upco has issued 1,550,000 stock options exercisable at $0.23 for a period of 5 years to advisors of the company.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and President

Phone: +1 (212) 461 3676

Email: office@upcosystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.