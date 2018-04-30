New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Canadian Cannabis Presents Opportunities in Cultivation and Retail," featuring Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF).

Choom Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHOOF) (CSE: CHOO) is one company that's strategically positioned to capitalize on this post-approval trend in the near future. Choom currently has acquired two ACMPR applicants and has agreements in place to acquire two additional ACMPR applicants, fortified by its recent addition of Saskatchewan-based High Way 10 and parent company Flower Power Cannabis Pharms (http://nnw.fm/Xf26v). As the company noted in a news release announcing the acquisition, High Way 10 is currently in the active review stage of Health Canada's rigorous application process. Following the completion of select tenant improvements to its existing 16,000-square-foot facility, Flower Power intends to submit its affirmation of readiness ("AOR") evidence package to Health Canada, which could result in the receipt of a cannabis cultivation license shortly thereafter. If approved, Choom estimates that High Way 10's current facility is capable of producing approximately 1,500 kg of dried cannabis per year, with plenty of room for future expansion. Notably, Choom's efforts to scale up its production capacity ahead of the anticipated summer 2018 legalization of recreational cannabis have spanned multiple provinces. On April 19, the company announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Island Green Cure Ltd., an advanced-stage cannabis production license applicant located in Vancouver Island, British Columbia (http://nnw.fm/5ZmQQ). Choom notes that Island Green Cure is currently at the Confirmation of Readiness ("COR") stage of the ACMPR application process.

Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed-or as the locals called it, "Choom". Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to Canada. Choom is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, high-grade handcrafted Cannabis supply, and a diversity of brands for the Canadian recreational consumer. We're planting our flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with our own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Choom.ca.

