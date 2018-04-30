The "Mapping of European Premium OEM's LED Headlight Suppliers, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores the current LED driver sourcing strategy of the European premium original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as the industry migrates to more sophisticated LED systems. The study gives detailed model-wise information of LED driver supplier.

A lot of emphasis is being put on how the same lighting systems can be used to differentiate the vehicle from the competition. In combination with advanced driver assistance systems, the LED headlights offer adaptive front lighting solutions (AFS) such as cornering light, dynamic leveling light, and motorway lights which optimize distribution of light from the headlights according to driving conditions thereby enhancing visibility and safety.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Overview of LED Lighting Solutions

Automotive Exterior Lighting Systems Value Stream Mapping

Lighting Technology Characteristics Comparison

Adaptive Driving Beam and ADAS Integration

3. OEM Sourcing Strategies Audi

Audi LED Headlamp Supplier Mapping

4. OEM Sourcing Strategies BMW

BMW LED Headlamp Supplier Mapping

5. OEM Sourcing Strategies Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz LED Headlamp Supplier Mapping

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Trends and Call to Action

Strategic Imperatives

7. The Last Word

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lln4z4/mapping_of?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005733/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Parts, LED (Light Emitting Diodes)