

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Fitbit Inc. (FIT), global wearables brand, said that the company and Google will work together to innovate and transform the future of digital health and wearables, leading to positive health outcomes for people around the world.



Fitbit and Google are exploring the development of consumer and enterprise health solutions. Fitbit intends to use Google's new Cloud Healthcare API to help the company integrate further into the healthcare system, such as by connecting user data with electronic medical records (EMR).



Combining Fitbit data with EMRs can provide patients and clinicians a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalized care. The companies will also look to help better manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension by using services such as Fitbit's recently acquired Twine Health.



Using Google's Cloud Healthcare API, Twine can make it easier for clinicians and patients to collaborate on care, helping lead to better health outcomes and positive returns for employers, health plans and hospitals.



