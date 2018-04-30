EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Official Title Sponsor for 2018 Miss Earth USA Pageant Announces Winner of Miss Texas 2018 and New EarthWater Scholarship Fund

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / EarthWater Limited the Official Title Sponsor for the 2018 Miss Earth United States Pageant and the Regional Pageants including Miss Texas Earth United States is proud to announce the winner of the new 2018 Miss Texas Delegate, Yvette Vaughns, crowned last night on the University of Texas at El Paso campus.





EarthWater is also proud to promote higher education by donating an educational scholarship fund for the winner of the Miss Texas Earth United States Pageant in 2018. EarthWater believes in the Miss Earth United States organization because each pageant creates an opportunity for young women to celebrate femininity and to take a journey of self-growth and empowerment. EarthWater Chairman and CEO, CJ Comu, served as Judge in selecting the winning Delegate to represent the great State of Texas at the National Miss Earth United States Pageant to take place on Saturday, July 14th in Washington D.C.

As EarthWater's mission is to "help change and improve peoples' lives," Miss Texas stands as an advocate for environmental issues that are affecting planet earth and therefore all of us. The Texas delegates focus their attention to help World Missions Outreach (WMO), a non-profit organization. WMO provides 15,000 meals a day and 5.4 million meals each year and has founded 80 outreach locations as well as 3 schools. The Miss Texas Earth United States pageant took place on Sunday, April 29th at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Miss Earth Texas Pageant Director Allen Davie stated, "It is wonderful to have a pageant competition that focuses on young women who are passionate about helping raise awareness about environmental issues, but most importantly, supporting the efforts of sustainable, reusable, and recyclable products with sponsors who are motivated to do so as EarthWater. We are grateful for monetary donations EarthWater has made to incentivize the contestants for higher education."

Follow Miss Texas Earth United States: http://www.misstexasearth.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/missearthtexaspageant/.

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are available online, fulfilled by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com.

About Miss Earth United States Pageant

Miss Earth United States Pageant is now in its 17th year. Miss Earth is celebrated as one of the Top 3 international pageants, featuring nearly 100 national representatives at each year's glamorous competition. The winner of MISS EARTH serves as the Ambassador to environmental protection campaigns worldwide. MISS EARTH continues to build its reputation as the most relevant and worthwhile beauty event in the world, setting a legacy of beauty and responsibility. www.missearthunitedstates.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited