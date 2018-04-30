Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial conveyor toaster marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005749/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial conveyor toaster market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global commercial conveyor toaster market will grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for energy-efficient equipment is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The healthcare sector is one of the major end-users of cellular M2M modules. The end-users concentrate on limiting operating costs. Minimum operating costs means higher profit in business. Energy consumption is one of the cost elements that must be considered by end-users. End-users are increasingly investing in equipment, which helps them in minimizing the overall operating cost. In response to the that, the vendors are providing commercial conveyor toasters that are energy-efficient. The increasing availability of such commercial conveyor toasters will drive market growth during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in offerings of equipment with better features as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial conveyor toaster market:

Increase in offerings of equipment with better features

With advances in technology, vendors are offering superior features such as touchscreen and USB in commercial conveyor toasters. The touchscreen is a thin plastic screen shield that is hard, durable, and easy to clean. The touchscreen contains graphic images, which are used for operating the appliance. It creates an easy-to-use interactive interface for the user and thus, can be used by individuals of all ages and skills. The touchscreen increases the efficiency of the user. Additionally, unlike toggle and paddle controls, it does not occupy large space.

"The USB is a port, which is used for communicating with the appliance. In commercial conveyor toasters, the USB is used for transferring product information, uploading changes in the program, and updating software. A major vendor offers a commercial conveyor toaster, which has an air circulation system that senses the temperature in the toaster cavity for quicker startup and circulates cool air in the toaster even after the power switch is turned off. This increases the appliance's durability," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial conveyor toaster market segmentation

This market research report segments the global commercial conveyor toaster market into the following products (horizontal commercial conveyor toaster and vertical commercial conveyor toaster) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The horizontal commercial conveyor toaster segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 63% of the market. This segment is expected to project steady growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global commercial conveyor toaster market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 44%. The market share for this region will decrease by nearly 2% by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005749/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com