

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing are close to unveiling a joint venture to share technology and develop shared mobility services in China, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.



The report said that the deal, which could be announced next Monday, is the first step in what could become a broader alliance between the world's biggest auto maker by sales and the global leader in ride-hailing, as China races to get ahead in new mobility services such as car sharing.



The Journal said that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told reporters Friday that the German auto maker would invest around €15 billion or $18 billion in electric cars, autonomous driving, business digitization and new mobility services in China, as part of a global push to invest €34 billion on new technology. Mr. Diess took control of Volkswagen in April after his predecessor, Matthias Müller, was pushed out.



As a first step in the joint venture, Volkswagen has agreed to provide around 100,000 vehicles, plus electric and autonomous vehicle technology, and to manage the fleet of vehicles. Volkswagen won't be the venture's exclusive provider of vehicles, but the Volkswagen executive said the company would be Didi's sole equity partner.



Initially, Volkswagen would hold 40% in the venture and acquire another 10% at a later date to make the equity holdings equal between the two partners.



Didi's business with its ride-hailing app would remain outside the venture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX