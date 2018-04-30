Australian FinTech Study Loans provides first-ever non-government led student lending

Study Loans, the first Australian based FinTech to offer student loans for vocational and higher education sectors, recently selected Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based lending and leasing software, to build and launch their lending offering.

Study Loans is a unique, first of its kind FinTech in Australia that provides loans for students giving them greater control of their education, working directly with course providers, and operating under a competency-based pay-as-you-go funding method. Currently, there are no alternative private solutions dedicated to financing education in Australia and Study Loans is uniquely designed to fill that gap.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Cloud Lending Solutions. The software allows Study Loans to truly offer a cloud-based consumer lending solution. This helps to reinforce Study Loans as an innovator and leader in the education space whilst underpinning our progressive, data-driven model," said Brett Shanley, Co-Founder, and CEO of Study Loans.

"We created Cloud Lending Solutions to empower financial institutions to transform how companies provide lending opportunities to their customers, adapt to rapidly changing business and regulatory changes, and provide an exceptional borrower experience," said Snehal Fulzele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cloud Lending Solutions. "Study Loans exemplifies our vision. By leveraging our lending platform, Study Loans is providing a critical loan solution for students of both vocational and higher education sectors where the Australian government is unable to. Brett and his team are a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of today's FinTech leaders and we are proud to support their vision."

About Study Loans

Study Loans is Australia's first dedicated private student loan company. Study Loans allows students to take control of their education, working directly with course providers and operating under a competency-based pay-as-you-go funding method. Study Loans acts as a supplement or complete alternative to government funding, using historical educational data sets to predict behaviour when assessing credit applications. To learn more, visit us at: https://studyloans.com.au/

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions is the technology of choice for financial institutions leading the next wave of lending and leasing. Through our integrated front-to-end lending platform, financial institutions can simplify the borrower experience, accelerate loan processing, increase application volumes and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configuration. We provide solutions for Commercial, Small Business, Construction, and Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/

