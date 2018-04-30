Technavio market research analysts forecast the global IT training marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005784/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global IT training market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased adoption of advanced gadgets is a key emerging trend that is impacting the market. With the growing acceptance of innovations and technological advances, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as smartphones, IoT, smart watches, intelligent glasses, digital twins, virtual assistants, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), will increase the efficient and effective deliverance of IT training solutions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the cost-effectiveness of e-learning as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global IT training market:

Cost-effectiveness of e-learning

One of the major drivers for the global IT training market is the inherent flexibility and cost-effectiveness of e-learning when compared with physical learning methods. Traditionally, any form of corporate training has been known to incur significant expenses for organizations. Organizations can save on costs and expenses by switching from the traditional brick-and-mortar IT training setup to e-learning. E-learning is also preferred by startups and SMEs because of its cost-effectiveness.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT professional services research, "In recent years, there has been a gradual shift in focus toward e-learning and online platforms, such as virtual instructor-based, online, shared, and social learning techniques. This shift is primarily because of the changing demographics; evolving demands of end-users; and benefits of e-learning, including effectiveness and engagement."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global IT training market segmentation

This market research report segments the global IT training market by product (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas accounted for close to 43% of the global IT training market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC. The primary factors for the dominance of the Americas are the technological maturity of IT and business systems as well as the massive size and growth of the industrial and private sectors. The adoption of technologies is increasing among enterprises due to which Effective IT training is required to support the technologically advanced and hyperconnected enterprise environment efficiently. The presence of skilled IT training providers is a crucial driver for the size and growth of the IT training market in the Americas.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005784/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com