WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 206,865 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 206,865

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 118,048 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 118,048

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 53,964 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 53,964

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 57,562 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 57,562

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 59,836 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 59,836

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 53,188 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 53,188

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 67,240 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 67,240

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JEFF REILLY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 96,957 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 96,957

£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-30 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

