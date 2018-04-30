sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 30

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL206,865
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume206,865
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST

c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL118,048
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume118,048
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL53,964
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume53,964
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL57,562
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume57,562
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL59,836
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume59,836
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL53,188
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume53,188
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL67,240
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume67,240
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JEFF REILLY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL96,957
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume96,957
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANN MASSEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ENVIRONMENT,& INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARDS OF NIL-COST SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2018-20.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2021 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2023 AND ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL59,836
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume59,836
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

