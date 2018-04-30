Meggitt Training Systems will conduct demonstrations of its FATS 100MIL at ITEC 2018 at Messe Stuttgart in Germany during May 15-17. Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II and US Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of record, the industry-leading FATS 100MIL delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability.

The FATS 100MIL introduced revolutionary features such as advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training. The system provides an impressive array of functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering solid weapon-handling and shot-placement analytics, coaching tools that automatically highlight trainee results for reinforcement or correction, and enhanced graphic capabilities for an all-encompassing training platform. During ITEC, company representatives will be available for demonstrations of the export-ready product, along with a variety of BlueFire wireless weapons, mortars and other simulators.

"The FATS 100MIL is uniquely qualified to meet increasingly rigorous training requirements driven by conventional and asymmetric threats across Europe," said Mark Mears, managing director at Meggitt Training Systems, Ltd. "The FATS 100MIL, along with its new FATS 100P and FATS 300MIL siblings, delivers maximum realism in an era of constrained military budgets."

The FATS 100P features advanced functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering weapon handling and shot placement analytics, marksmanship automatic coaching tools, video-based judgmental training for escalation and de-escalation, and enhanced graphic capabilities, all in a compact package. Portable and light, the FATS 100P comes in two rugged hand-carry cases the size of a large range bag that allow easy transportation, set-up and operation by one person. Up to six weapon simulators, including wireless BlueFire ones, can be run simultaneously.

The immersive FATS 300MIL includes five, free-standing flat screens, each featuring a 150"x84", 16:9 aspect ratio, borderless projection surface arranged in hexagonal format. Five digital cameras feed information into the hit detection system, while ultra-short-throw projectors allow users freedom of movement within the training space. The system can be operated in a variety of lighting conditions, featuring a combination of scenario 5.1 audio sounds, plus those added by the instructor for increased realism.

To see a demonstration of Meggitt's FATS 100MIL virtual simulator and speak with a company representative during ITEC 2018, visit stand A30 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005381/en/

Contacts:

Meggitt Training Systems

Michelle Henderson, +1 678-288-1090

michelle.henderson@meggitt.com

www.MeggittTrainingSystems.com