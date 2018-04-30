Odfjell SE: Presentation of first quarter 2018 results

Odfjell SE will release its first quarter 2018 results Wednesday May 9 at 07:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.
In connection with the quarterly release, Odfjell SE will hold a conference call at 09:30 CET, which will be immediately followed by a Q&A session.
The dial-in numbers for the telephone conference is:
Norway: +47 21 00 26 10
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9105
US: +1 323 701 0225
Confirmation code: 5787437
A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at HegnarTV.
The presentation will be held in English.
IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tlph: + 47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)
