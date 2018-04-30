sprite-preloader
Odfjell SE: Presentation of first quarter 2018 results

Odfjell SE will release its first quarter 2018 results Wednesday May 9 at 07:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

In connection with the quarterly release, Odfjell SE will hold a conference call at 09:30 CET, which will be immediately followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the telephone conference is:

Norway: +47 21 00 26 10
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9105
US: +1 323 701 0225

Confirmation code: 5787437

A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at HegnarTV.
The presentation will be held in English.

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tlph: + 47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)