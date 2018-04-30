Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Neuroscience Panel at the NeuroTech Investing and Partnering Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EHP), which is developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, announced today that Dr. Jim DeMesa, CEO, will participate in a panel to discuss how disease modifying treatments may alter the course of movement disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases at the NeuroTech Investing and Partnering Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, May 2st, 2018 and is being held at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA.

Panel: Parkinson's & Other Movement Disorders

10:40 AM ET

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EHP is developing synthetic cannabinoid-derived drugs for CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of patented new chemical entities, derived from cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that have been modified through rational drug design to affect pertinent disease-related targets, including peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma (PPARy), cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), and the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) pathway, all of which have been validated through decades of published research. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is completing preclinical development for EHP-101 with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018.

