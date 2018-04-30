Polsinelli's Dan Flanigan and Debbie Klis to Speak May 8 at the Uglobal Investment Opportunities Forum in Beijing

Klis to also speak May 9 at the Beijing EB-5 Expo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Polsinelli's Dan Flanigan, Office Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, and Debbie Klis, EB-5 Program - Fund, Real Estate and Investor Services co-practice chair, will represent the firm's Real Estate and Financial Services Department this May as speakers at two major global industry conferences in Beijing.

Polsinelli is also sponsoring these events, as the firm continues to expand its services for international clients, including cross-border transactions with a specialized focus on Chinese investments into the U.S.

Flanigan, who is the founder and chair emeritus of Polsinelli's Real Estate & Financial Services Department, will moderate a panel titled, "A Guide to Emerging Asset Classes," and Klis will participate as a panelist in a panel titled, "A Look Into the Future - From Political Events, to Private Funds to Trade Wars," on Tuesday, May 8, at the 2018 Uglobal Investment Opportunities Forum at the Rosewood Hotel in Beijing. Uglobal, formerly The China Investor, focuses on connecting Chinese financial institutions and institutional investors to global real estate opportunities and facilitating connections between industry professionals to strengthen overseas partnerships.

"We continue to see a great deal of real estate development opportunities in the U.S. by Chinese and other foreign developers and investors, and these events in Beijing offer valuable forums to share our broad and deep experience in navigating cross-border and other development, financial, and M&A transactions throughout our 20 major offices in the U.S.," Flanigan said.

"Areas where we are seeing particularly interesting opportunities for Chinese investors and developers, include multifamily housing - especially niche areas like manufactured, workforce and student housing - data centers, industrial, senior living, medical offices and other health care real estate," Flanigan added. "And, for several years now at these conferences I have been emphasizing the opportunities not just in the gateway cities but in the secondary and tertiary markets, all of which we know very well."

While in Beijing, Klis, who specializes in structuring joint ventures and other investment funds, will also participate as a moderator of a panel titled, "Regional Center and Project Trends," at the 2018 Beijing EB-5 Expo on Wednesday, May 9. Hosted by eb5 investors Magazine, which recently named Klis among the Top 15 Corporate Attorneys in its EB-5 attorney rankings, the EB-5 Expo includes interactive panels moderated by professionals experienced in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as well as global investment immigration programs.

"Some of the largest new projects in the U.S. are being solely developed by Chinese companies, and they are relying upon EB-5 capital to complete their capital structure," Klis said. "Whether investors serve as a co-developer with the U.S. developer in the lead, or as the sole or lead developer, we can assist principals and developers with services, including the formation of regional centers or by joining with an existing EB-5 approved regional center through a rental model or arm's length investment," she noted.

Polsinelli's 20 major U.S. offices include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. and Wilmington.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 800 attorneys in 20 offices. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli was also named among the top 20 best-known firms in the nation3. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | Polsinelli PC | In California, Polsinelli LLP

12018 BTI Client Service A-Team Report

22017 BTI Industry Power Rankings

32017 BTI Brand Elite

For more information, contact:

Cathy Loos at cathy@adam-friedman.com, 347-334-4135

Carrie Trent at ctrent@polsinelli.com, 314-552-6854

SOURCE: Polsinelli