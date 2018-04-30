Geneva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned best in the "Transaction Processing" category by WealthBriefing, the leading online journal and news website dedicated to serving the Private Banking and Wealth Management sector.

The jury was impressed by the "overall scale and performance metrics of the winning firm "-

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies which "have demonstrated innovation and excellence" during 2017.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, commented: "Winning this award again confirms ERI's leading ...

