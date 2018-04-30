

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for March will be published at 10.00 am Monday. The consensus is for 1.0 percent, down from 3.1 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.2074 against the euro, 109.40 against the yen, 0.9918 against the franc and 1.3741 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



