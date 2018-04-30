London's FTSE 250 was up 0.3% to 20,340.44 in afternoon trade on Monday, with challenger banks pacing the advance. Challenger banks Virgin Money and OneSavings were among the top gainers following a report that the UK's small and mid-sized banks are bracing themselves for a fresh wave of consolidation amid rising costs, increased competition and a sluggish economy. According to the Financial Times, senior executive at a number of smaller lenders and high street banks said they expected a pick-up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...