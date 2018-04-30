Conroy Gold and Natural Resources reported the discovery of a further extensive gold zone from the ongoing drilling programme on its 100% owned Clontibret gold deposit on Monday, where a previous gold zone was discovered 30 metres below an historic antimony mine as announced on 26 February. The AIM-traded firm said the results were in respect of the 1,000 metre drill campaign it announced on 12 February. It said the drill programme was focused on the Clontibret gold deposit, where a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...