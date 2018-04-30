Marriott Vacations Worldwide has agreed to buy timeshare operator ILG for around $4.7bn in a cash and stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, ILG shareholders will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of Marriott Vacations for each of their shares. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Marriott's adjusted earnings per share within the first year after closing, with annual run-rate cost savings of at least $75m within two years of completion. On a pro-forma basis, the combined ...

