Vancouver , British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Hansa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: HRL) (FSE: 3F2) (OTC: HRLTF) "Hansa" is pleased to announce the launching its new updated website https://hansaresources.com/ which includes a new investor presentation.

ABOUT HANSA RESOURCES LIMITED.

"Hansa" is a TSX Venture Exchange, Frankfurt and OTC listed Canadian mineral exploration company with 57 million shares outstanding, one million dollars Canadian cash and a 1.9% net smelter return royalty on the Zhumba gold property in south east Kazakhstan that was sold to Kazzink Ltd. the largest mining company in Kazakhstan and a subsidiary of Glencore plc the largest mining company in the world.

On March 20, 2018 "Hansa" announced that it had entered into an Option agreement to explore the continental shelf of Ghana (the "Gold Coast") with "Poseidon".

