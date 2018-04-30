Technavio market research analysts forecast the rigid bulk packaging market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005817/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The trend of rising free trade agreements in Europe is expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The increase in free trade agreements provide many opportunities for European manufacturers to enter other developed and developing countries Such agreements stimulate not only the volume of exports and imports goods but also increase the business prospects of rigid bulk packaging vendors in Europe.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing wine production and consumption in Europe as a key factor contributing to the growth of the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe:

Growing wine production and consumption in Europe

Europe is the world largest wine manufacturer and exporter. In 2016, Italy, France, and Spain accounted for more than 50% of the global wine manufacturing market. The European wine industry's production is increasing at an average of 5-7 million hectoliters (mhl) annually. The above-mentioned three countries, namely, Italy, France, and Spain are also major countries for wine consumption. Thus, growing wine production, consumption, and export will increase the demand for cost-effective and safe transportation facilities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging research, "Wine manufacturers in European countries prefer rigid bulk packaging for wine transportation because bulk rigid packaging allows twice the shipment quantity of that enabled by individual unit shipments. Further, bulk rigid packaging also ensures higher shipment safety than flexible bulk transportation."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rigid bulk packaging market in Europe market segmentation

This market research report segments the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe by product to include drums, pails, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across Europe including Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The others product segment accounted for the maximum market share of over 49% in 2017, followed by the drums and pails segment respectively. The drums segment is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share by 2022, while the other two segments are expected to experience a small decline in their market shares. Western Europe accounted for the larger market share of close to 55% in 2017. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by a little over 1% during the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005817/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com