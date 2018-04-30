AURORA (Kanada), 27. April, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG
|DONNERSTAG, 10. MAI 2018
|10.00 UHR ET (OSTKÜSTENZEIT)
|HILTON TORONTO/MARKHAM SUITES CONFERENCE CENTRE
|8500 Warden Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Kanada
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
|TELEFONKONFERENZ ÜBER DIE GESCHÄFTSERGEBNISSE DES ERSTEN QUARTALS 2018
|DONNERSTAG, 10. MAI 2018
|14.30 UHR ET (OSTKÜSTENZEIT)
|EINWAHLNUMMERN
|Nordamerika:
|1-888-224-3708
|International:
|1-303-223-4397
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
|Eine Folienpräsentation wird vor der Telefonkonferenz auf unserer Website zur Verfügung stehen.
|INFORMATIONEN ZUR AUFZEICHNUNG DER TELEFONKONFERENZ
| Eine Aufzeichnung der Telefonkonferenz steht zwei Stunden nach der Telefonkonferenz bis zum
17. Mai 2018 zur Verfügung.
|Nordamerika:
|1-800-558-5253
|International:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservierungsnr.:
|21888578
ANLEGERKONTAKT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), +1 905-726-7035
KONTAKT FÜR DIE TELEFONKONFERENZ
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), +1 905-726-7108
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire