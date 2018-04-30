AURORA (Kanada), 27. April, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG DONNERSTAG, 10. MAI 2018 10.00 UHR ET (OSTKÜSTENZEIT) HILTON TORONTO/MARKHAM SUITES CONFERENCE CENTRE 8500 Warden Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Kanada Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com) TELEFONKONFERENZ ÜBER DIE GESCHÄFTSERGEBNISSE DES ERSTEN QUARTALS 2018 DONNERSTAG, 10. MAI 2018 14.30 UHR ET (OSTKÜSTENZEIT) EINWAHLNUMMERN Nordamerika: 1-888-224-3708 International: 1-303-223-4397 Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com) Eine Folienpräsentation wird vor der Telefonkonferenz auf unserer Website zur Verfügung stehen.







INFORMATIONEN ZUR AUFZEICHNUNG DER TELEFONKONFERENZ Eine Aufzeichnung der Telefonkonferenz steht zwei Stunden nach der Telefonkonferenz bis zum

17. Mai 2018 zur Verfügung. Nordamerika: 1-800-558-5253 International: 1-416-626-4100 Reservierungsnr.: 21888578

ANLEGERKONTAKT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), +1 905-726-7035

KONTAKT FÜR DIE TELEFONKONFERENZ

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), +1 905-726-7108

