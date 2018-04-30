The "Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market Segmented by Type of Parameter, End User, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vital signs monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Globally, there is a significant increase in the geriatric population. The NIH-funded Census Bureau reported that 8.5 percent of people worldwide is aged 65 and above, and is projected to reach nearly up to 17 percent by 2050. American population that is 65 and above, is projected to nearly double over the next three decades, from 48 million to 88 million. CDC reports that, 70% of the US adults aged 65 years or more have high blood pressure and only about half of them have it under control.

The FDA's Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience database shows 566 alarm-related death reports from 2005 to 2008. Follow-up investigations often showed that users weren't familiar with the working of the monitoring equipment, and had not checked the monitor's alarm status. In such events, users fail to recognize or confirm the status of the alarms or dysrhythmia detection.

The United States is the largest market for the vital signs monitoring devices in North America. It is also a major market for blood pressure monitors. The recent increase in the number of public awareness campaigns by the government and non-government organizations, for cardiovascular diseases has motivated a large section of the population to participate in regular tests and check-ups. The presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario in the United States has allowed vendors to offer various health monitoring equipment.

Companies Mentioned

A&D Medical

Contec Medical Systems

Covidien Plc

Ge Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Mindray

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare S.A.

Elabs Healthcare

Suntech Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Major Players

10. Outlook of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zf6qg/global_vital?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005833/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Patient Monitoring Equipment