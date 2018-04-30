The "United States Polymer Emulsions Market Segmented by Product Type, Application, and End User Industry Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polymer emulsion market in the United States is expected to register at a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018-2023.

Emulsion polymerization produces polymers with high molecular weight and very less viscosity which reduces VOCs emission. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are the major environmental concerns, therefore governments are levying stringent policies to either curtail or completely ban them, which is driving the market.

In the United States, the coatings manufacturers are limited in the number of VOCs by EPA regulations during the manufacture, labeling, and packaging of coatings. States like Pennsylvania and California have enacted more stringent VOC regulations which are far tougher than the EPA. In addition, EPA has increased VOC content limits and standards for architectural and industrial maintenance (AIM) coatings in Maryland.

Based on product type, acrylic holds the maximum share of approximately 45% vinyl acetate is expected to be the fastest growing segment on account to growing applications in end-user industries, such as building and construction, automotive, etc. In buildings and construction end-user segment, it is increasingly used in architectural paints and coatings because of its aesthetic appeal and high resistance to temperatures. In addition, the growing building and construction sector due to the increased construction spending in non-residential sector is providing opportunities for the market.

