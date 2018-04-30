The "Western Europe Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cosmeceutical ingredients in Western Europe was 1.09 billion in 2017 and forecasted to be 2.13 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the said period.
High health awareness amongst consumers in Western Europe and other regions are encouraging more cosmetic product manufacturers to introduce cosmeceutical ingredients into their branded products. Also, rising purchasing power parity has led to a strong drive for products with high value cosmeceutical ingredients.
This research service identifies the major market drivers and restraints and regulatory, product, market, customer, and technology trends in the Western Europe cosmeceutical ingredients market. The study focuses on different end-application segments such as skin care, hair care, injectables, and others.
The ingredient types considered in the study include moisturizing, UV filters, antioxidants, botanicals, retinoids, exfoliants, proteins and peptides and others. The study also encompasses in-depth regional demand for the Western Europe and competitive analyses.
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto
- AkzoNobel
- Ashland
- BASF
- Bionap SRL
- Croda
- DSM
- Dow Chemical
- DuPont
- Eastman
- Givaudan
- International Flavors Fragrances
- Kelco/Huber
- Momentive
- Roquette
- Sabinsa
- Seppic
- Solvay
- Symrise
- Wasker-Chemie
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
4. Forecasts and Trends Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Regulatory Landscape
8. Mega Trends
9. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
10. Antioxidants Segment
11. Moisturizers Segment
12. Proteins and Peptides Segment
13. Retinoids Segment
14. UV Filters Segment
15. Exfoliants Segment
16. Botanicals Segment
17. Others Segment
18. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Skin Care Segment
19. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Hair Care Segment
20. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Others Segment
21. Regional Analysis Germany
22. Regional Analysis France
23. Regional Analysis UK Ireland
24. Regional Analysis Italy
25. Regional Analysis Scandinavia
26. Regional Analysis Benelux
27. Regional Analysis Iberia
28. Regional Analysis Alpine
29. The Last Word
30. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c25v8n/western_europe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005869/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Cosmetics