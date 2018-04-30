The "Western Europe Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cosmeceutical ingredients in Western Europe was 1.09 billion in 2017 and forecasted to be 2.13 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the said period.

High health awareness amongst consumers in Western Europe and other regions are encouraging more cosmetic product manufacturers to introduce cosmeceutical ingredients into their branded products. Also, rising purchasing power parity has led to a strong drive for products with high value cosmeceutical ingredients.

This research service identifies the major market drivers and restraints and regulatory, product, market, customer, and technology trends in the Western Europe cosmeceutical ingredients market. The study focuses on different end-application segments such as skin care, hair care, injectables, and others.

The ingredient types considered in the study include moisturizing, UV filters, antioxidants, botanicals, retinoids, exfoliants, proteins and peptides and others. The study also encompasses in-depth regional demand for the Western Europe and competitive analyses.

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto

AkzoNobel

Ashland

BASF

Bionap SRL

Croda

DSM

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Eastman

Givaudan

International Flavors Fragrances

Kelco/Huber

Momentive

Roquette

Sabinsa

Seppic

Solvay

Symrise

Wasker-Chemie

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

4. Forecasts and Trends Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis Total Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Regulatory Landscape

8. Mega Trends

9. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

10. Antioxidants Segment

11. Moisturizers Segment

12. Proteins and Peptides Segment

13. Retinoids Segment

14. UV Filters Segment

15. Exfoliants Segment

16. Botanicals Segment

17. Others Segment

18. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Skin Care Segment

19. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Hair Care Segment

20. End Application of Cosmeceuticals Ingredients Others Segment

21. Regional Analysis Germany

22. Regional Analysis France

23. Regional Analysis UK Ireland

24. Regional Analysis Italy

25. Regional Analysis Scandinavia

26. Regional Analysis Benelux

27. Regional Analysis Iberia

28. Regional Analysis Alpine

29. The Last Word

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c25v8n/western_europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005869/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cosmetics