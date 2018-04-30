BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Robert Sinclair Robertson

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

b) LEI 549300MS535KC2WH4082

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each







GB0006436108

b) Nature of the transaction Two related transactions:



Sale and purchase of 3,571 shares to transfer from an ISA to a direct holding (no net change in overall holding).

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Sale: 1415.00p 3,571 Purchase: 1415.75p 3,571

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



e) Date of the transaction 2018-04-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)