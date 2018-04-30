sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.04.2018 | 16:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 30

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRobert Sinclair Robertson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
b)LEI549300MS535KC2WH4082
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25p each



GB0006436108
b)Nature of the transactionTwo related transactions:

Sale and purchase of 3,571 shares to transfer from an ISA to a direct holding (no net change in overall holding).
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Sale: 1415.00p3,571
Purchase: 1415.75p3,571
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-30
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queriesSarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639
Date: 30 April 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire