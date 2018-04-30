Yankee: New England's Magazine: Yankee Magazine's Summer Issue Features New England Style Icons Kiel James Patrick and Sarah Vickers On Cover

Annual Best Of New England Summer Travel Guide Offers Inspiration For Ultimate Summer Getaways From Those Who Know The Region Best

DUBLIN, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / From Cape Cod to the White Mountains to the Maine coast, Yankee's annual Best of New England summer travel guide (May/June 2018) is filled with inspiration for the ultimate New England summer getaway. With more than 200 recommendations from the experts at Yankee, the issue is chock-full of the best dining, lodging, and attractions in every New England state. Plus, the editors share their picks for epic outdoor adventures, must-try ice cream flavors, road food that's worth a detour, the hottest summer events, great dog-friendly overnights, and more.





"This special travel issue of Yankee encourages you to follow your curiosity, to discover side roads, unexpected delight, new places," writes editor Mel Allen. "What these pages hold are the conversations we editors have after returning from our own outings, and our talks with trusted travel writers who know the nooks and crannies of their home territories."

Best of New England coverage includes Yankee's annual selections for the very best dining, lodging, and attractions in every state, from farmers' markets and family adventures to seafood shacks and luxury hotels.

Readers of the issue, which hits newsstands by May 1, will immediately recognize the popular husband and wife design team of Kiel James Patrick and Sarah Vickers on the cover. The Instagram stars and New England style icons produced and star in the photo, which was taken at Jamestown, Rhode Island's scenic Mackerel Cove.

"We couldn't have chosen a better cover image for Yankee's summer travel issue," said Lori Pedrick, Yankee's art director. "It evokes two of the biggest reasons that millions travel to New England every year: road trips and summers by the sea. The image perfectly reflects the fun we hope Yankee readers will have as we steer them to the best of New England travel inside the issue."

https://newengland.com/yankee-magazine/

Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England's Magazine is the iconic American magazine covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering classic New England travel destinations, food traditions, and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages such as Robert Frost, John Updike, and Stephen King. Yankee has also recently partnered with WGBH to produce Weekends with Yankee, a 13-episode public television series that taps into Yankee's extensive behind-the-scenes access to the region's six states.

