Cryptocurrency Rally Holds StrongRallies are important, but holding a rally is even more important.Thankfully, that's what cryptocurrencies have done over the last two weeks. Our favorites either stuck close to their previous levels or they exploded to the upside.Siacoin (SC), for example, rose more than 24% in a single trading session, leading to a cumulative gain of 108% since we first recommended it last month.Not bad, right? There aren't too many investments that can boast of triple-digit gains in one month.Speaking of triple-digit winners, Ethereum (ETH) rose above 100% for the first time in six weeks. It almost erased its gains in early April, but the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...