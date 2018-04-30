EW Stock: Technical Signals Remain IntactThe S&P 500 is flat on the year, but it sure doesn't feel that way. This has been a difficult market to navigate in 2018, due to the elevated levels of volatility, but that does not mean there are not still pockets of strength out there.I am returning to focus on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stock because I want to point out that even though the EW stock price suffered a slight setback after its earnings announcement, the downward pressure has done little to negate the bullish implications that I outlined on March 19, 2018, in a publication titled ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...