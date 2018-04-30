Marijuana News TodayIn another bit of positive news breaking from the U.S. on pot, the marijuana news today is abuzz after the city of Seattle filed a motion to void all misdemeanor marijuana convictions in the city.This is another major win for the marijuana industry and pot investors. Why? Because it represents another victory for the acceptance and sanitization of weed across the U.S.While the marijuana news today may not directly impact your portfolio immediately, this move by Seattle is going to have a profound impact down the line.Consider that whenever initiatives like this are proposed by one state or city, many others across the U.S. are likely to follow..

