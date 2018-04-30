Puration Inc.: Puration Canadian Cannabis Cultivation Acquisition To Close Earlier Than Anticipated: Company Schedules Shareholder Presentation May 10th

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) previously announced finalizing terms to complete an acquisition establishing a recreational marijuana grow operation in Canada with a target closing date by May 30th, 2018:

Puration Finalizes Acquisition Terms With Canadian Cannabis Cultivation Operator and Targets May 30th Closing Date

Today the company updates the target closing date indicating the closing is imminent and could be completed by the end of this week. In anticipation of the accelerated closing date, the company has scheduled an online shareholder update for next Thursday, May 10th, to provide details on the acquisition anticipated to be closed by that time.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

