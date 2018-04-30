sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Banco Bradesco - Filing of Annual Report (Form 20-F)

Notice To The Market

SAO PAULO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. (B3: BBDC3, BBDC4; NYSE: BBD, BBDO and Latibex: XBBDC) informs that its Annual Report in Form 20-F for 2017 (Form 20-F) was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this date.

Shareholders and the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs can request copies of the 2017 Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Market Relations Department.

For further information, the 2017 Form 20-F can be accessed at our website (banco.bradesco/ri), the SEC website (sec.gov) or at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (cvm.gov.br).

Banco Bradesco S.A.
Denise Pauli Pavarina
Executive Managing Officer and
Investor Relations Officer

CONTACT
Investor Relations Team
+55-11-2194-0922
investors@bradesco.com.br


© 2018 PR Newswire