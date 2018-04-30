Specialist services and engineering company TP Group has been awarded two contracts by the Ministry of Defence through its Enterprise Technical Alliance initiative, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said they were the first contracts of scale to be awarded to TPG under the ETA initiative. It said the ETA brought together a group of small-to-medium enterprises to deliver agile, responsive and independent contracting services, as well as to work collaboratively to deliver value for money ...

