Consumer self-care group Venture Life updated the market on its UltraDEX brand on Monday, having extended its agreement with key French distributor La Brosse et Dupont to include the UltraDEX Sensitive toothpaste. The AIM-traded firm said the launch would take place in the second half of 2018, and followed the successful launch of the original UltraDEX range in the first quarter in France. It said La Brosse, founded in 1932, is a former subsidiary of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. It served ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...