Internet gaming solutions provider GAN said it had signed a deal with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to supply the Pearl River Resort operator with software solutions for its US casinos. As a result, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will become the 14th US casino operator to license GAN's US Patent to permit its patrons to link reward cards to online simulated gaming accounts. Dermot Smurfit, GAN's chief executive, said: "We are enormously privileged to bring one of America's ...

