Data centre management firm CSF Group has granted Bridge Data Centres Malaysia Holdings an extension to complete the share sale and purchase agreement of CSF CX Sdn Bhd. The two parties are working to complete the agreement by 31 May after the purchaser, Bridge Data Centres Malaysia Holdings, requested additional time to deal with the final regulatory steps of the process. The disposal was originally reported by CSF Group in September. AIM traded company CSF Group reported in November that the ...

