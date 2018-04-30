IronRidge Resources announced the start of drilling at its Ewoyaa lithium pegmatite project in Ghana, West Africa on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said drilling contractor Geodrill had been mobilised to site, with the first hole collared and drilling commenced on the phased 7,000m programme. It said the drilling was being carried out by a multipurpose reverse circulation - diamond drilling rig. The drilling was being carried out on a large-scale regional 100x100m grid, with the 15,000 sample soil ...

