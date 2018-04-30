Economic activity in the Chicago area improved a touch less than expected in April, according to figures released on Monday. The MNI Chicago business barometer rose to 57.6 from 57.4 in March, snapping a three-month downward trend but still coming in below expectations for a reading of 57.9. Three of the five barometer components fell on the month, with only production and supplier deliveries growing. Jamie Satchi, economist at MNI Indicators, said: "While the MNI Chicago business barometer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...