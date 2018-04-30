A key measure of US inflation has risen to the Federal Reserve's target for the first time in a year, lifting market expectations for future US interest rate rises. Growth in March's personal personal consumption expenditures index picked up to 2% compared to a year ago, from a 1.7% pace in February, as economists expected. This was despite no change movement month-on-month between the headline PCE index. Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, reached 1.9% from 1.6%, in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...