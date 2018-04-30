The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on April 30, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The Board of Karo Pharma has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 3, 2018, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 24.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 8, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677104