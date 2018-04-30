Lucky Minerals Inc.: Lucky Minerals Executes Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Goldmindex and Its 54,985 Hectares of Contiguous Mineral Concessions in the Heart of Ecuador's Main Mining Province

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V:LJ) (OTCQB:LKMNF) (FRA:8LM) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release of April 11, 2018, it has entered into a share exchange agreement ("Share Exchange Agreement") with Monterra S.A. ("Monterra") in order to acquire Goldmindex S.A. ("Goldmindex"), a private Ecuadorian company whose primary asset is a 100% interest in a 54,985 hectare (550 km2) contiguous property position in the heart of a prolific mineral belt in Azuay Province, Ecuador, 50 km south of Cuenca, the province's capital.

The large land package, known as the "Fortuna Property", is comprised of 12 individual mineral concessions near a number of significant gold and copper discoveries that have been made over the last 20 years in the region, and is considered to be highly prospective for exploration and development opportunities across all the concessions.

