Lyxor International Asset Management (USTL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Liquidation of the class of D-USD units (ISIN: FR0010446930) of the FCP fund LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF 30-Apr-2018 / 15:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, 13 April 2018, The terms below that begin with an uppercase letter are defined in the Prospectus. Re: Liquidation of the class of D-USD units (ISIN: FR0010446930) of the FCP fund LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF. Dear unit-holder, According to our records you hold units of the D-USD unit class (FR0010446930) denominated in US dollars (the "USD Unit Class") LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF a "Global Equities" FCP fund that is managed by LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT. The fund's investment objective is to replicate the NASDAQ-100 Net Total Return index (the "Benchmark Index"), denominated in US dollars and converted into euros, uptrend or downtrend alike, while minimising the tracking error between the fund's performance and that of its Benchmark Index. The expected ex-post tracking error under normal market conditions is 0.03%. Lyxor International Asset Management, the fund's management company, has decided to prematurely liquidate the D-USD Unit Class as it has failed to attract sufficient investor demand. To protect your interests the management company, Lyxor INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, will liquidate the D-USD Unit Class on 18 May 2018 and automatically redeem your units, free of charge, at the net asset value determined at that date. Subscription and redemptions will be suspended at 18:30 pm on 14 May 2018. The D-USD Unit Class will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange on 11 May 2018, and from the Singapore Stock Exchange on 14 May 2018, at the close of trading. If we receive no response from you the proceeds from this liquidation will be credited to your cash account. We remind that this redemption will be subject to the taxation rules that normally apply to capital gains or losses on the sale of securities. For your information, the fund's net asset value per unit was 27.0598 USD on 19 March 2018. However, the net asset value that you will receive on the date that the D-USD Unit Class is liquidated will depend on the valuation of net assets on 18 May 2018. In accordance with regulations, this premature liquidation was reviewed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and was approved on 23 March 2018. No subscription request will be accepted as of the date of this letter. For more information concerning your investments you may contact your usual adviser. We thank you for your trust. Yours faithfully, Lionel Paquin Chairman of Lyxor International Asset Management ISIN: FR0010446930, FR0010446930 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: USTL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5491 EQS News ID: 681029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

